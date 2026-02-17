Bay Area business mogul killed in DUI crash saves four lives through organ donation

The Brief A Tampa woman is sharing her family’s story after her father was killed in a suspected impaired-driving crash on I-4 in December. Todd Quinzi, a well-known local business leader and mentor, died 11 days after the crash at age 62. His family hopes his legacy, including organ donations that helped four people, encourages drivers to never get behind the wheel impaired.



A Tampa woman is channeling profound loss into a message for the community after her father was killed in a crash authorities say involved an impaired driver.

Haley Quinzi says her father, Todd Quinzi, spent years teaching his children safe driving habits, lessons she now hopes others will take seriously as she shares his story.

What we know:

According to Haley Quinzi and Florida Highway Patrol, Todd Quinzi was seriously injured in a crash on westbound I-4 on December 6 when another driver rear-ended his vehicle. Investigators say the driver, 19-year-old Anthony Stewart from Mulberry, allegedly fled the scene and was believed to be under the influence.

Todd Quinzi was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he remained in a coma for 11 days before he died. He was 62 years old and nearing retirement.

The backstory:

Haley says her father emphasized responsible driving from the moment she and her brothers earned their licenses, often reminding them to buckle up, drive safely and never drink and drive.

Beyond his role as a father, Todd Quinzi was known around the Tampa Bay area as a mentor and business leader. He helped grow Jersey Mike’s operations in the region, opening eight local locations and supporting expansion efforts as a franchisee and area director.

Haley said, "But he also helped take Jersey Mike's from a dozen stores back in 2008 to over 170 stores."

Family was central to his life, according to Haley, who said they regularly spent time together at Clearwater Beach and along Bayshore Boulevard and had future travel plans before the crash abruptly changed everything.

What they're saying:

Haley says coping with the loss has been difficult, but she hopes sharing her father’s story can prevent other families from experiencing similar heartbreak.

"If even one other family can be saved from having to experience the grief and the tragedy that we're currently experiencing, then I think that's what my dad would want," she said.

Why you should care:

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of deadly crashes, and families like the Quinzis are using personal stories to highlight the real-life consequences behind the statistics.

She said, "In the state of Florida on an annual basis, there are over 3,000 motor vehicle accidents. And a third of those are due to impaired driving, which makes us the third-deadliest state for impaired driving deaths."

Advocates say conversations like these can help shift behaviors and save lives.

What's next:

As the case moves through the legal process, Haley says she plans to continue speaking out about the dangers of impaired driving and is leaning on support from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as her family grieves.

Todd Quinzi’s legacy will also live on through organ donation; his heart, liver and kidneys were donated, helping four recipients.

"His heart was donated to a man in Ohio, and then his liver and both of his kidneys were donated to men here locally in the Tampa Bay area," she said.