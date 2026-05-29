Construction continues on affordable and workforce housing units at Rome Yards

The Brief Tampa city leaders and developers gathered Friday to share a progress update on the Gallery at Rome Yards, which is expected to be complete in December. The 11-story residential tower will have 234 units – 80% will be affordable housing, and the rest will be workforce housing. This residential tower is part of a larger project to revitalize the former city maintenance yard.



City leaders, developers, and construction crews gathered Friday for a progress update on the Gallery at Rome Yards, a residential tower bringing 234 affordable and workforce housing units to West Tampa.

West Tampa development milestone

What we know:

Crews placed the final structural beam on top of the Gallery at Rome Yards last Friday, marking a major step for the 18-acre revitalization project. The 11-story tower is the first phase of transforming a former City of Tampa maintenance yard between Rome Avenue and the Hillsborough River.

District 5 Tampa City Councilwoman Naya Young praised the project, stating it represents what intentional redevelopment should look like. Construction on the residential building started two years ago and is on track to wrap up this December.

Future housing availability

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date when applications will open for the upcoming residential units. The precise move-in timeline for the first wave of tenants also remains unannounced.

Rome Yards

By the numbers:

The building will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, with 80% of the 234 units set aside for affordable housing. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor noted that the spaces will support families of four earning $32,000 a year, alongside hospitality workers, nurses, and first responders.

According to city data, the units are broken down by Area Median Income (AMI) levels:

58 units are saved for households earning at or below 20% AMI.

126 units are saved for households earning at or below 80% AMI.

50 units are set for workforce households earning up to 140% AMI.

Tampa affordable housing goals

The backstory:

Affordable housing has been a key initiative for Mayor Jane Castor since she took office in 2019. While she set a goal to establish 10,000 units before her term ends next May, she explained that the city is currently close at 8,300 units.

The city has invested more than $100 million into affordable housing to combat rising home values. Jerome Ryans, president of the Tampa Housing Authority, stated that several thousand people are currently on the waiting list.

Community impact and features

What they're saying:

The complex will include a workforce training center to assist residents with resumes and financial literacy. Additionally, five spaces will serve as "live/work units" for small business owners.

"So you'll literally live on one side and have your business on the other side," Albert Milo, president of Related Urban Development Group, said. "So it is a unique concept that we've done in different markets throughout Florida."

District 6 Tampa City Councilman Charlie Miranda highlighted the central location, noting that residents can reach Downtown, Ybor City, and other parts of Tampa in five minutes. "You are in the perfect spot," Miranda said.