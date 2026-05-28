Man who fired at Tampa police officers in 2025 apartment complex shootout gets life in prison

The Brief A Tampa jury found Matthew Fowler guilty on all charges for a 2025 incident in which he fired at police officers during an encounter at the Azula North Apartments. Prosecutors said Fowler, a convicted felon, pulled a handgun during a struggle with officers who were investigating an unrelated robbery. Fowler opened fire before fleeing. Police returned gunfire, but no one was injured. Fowler was sentenced to life in prison, according to court officials.



A Tampa jury has found Matthew Fowler guilty on all charges in connection with a 2025 shooting, when Fowler opened fire at Tampa police officers during an incident at an apartment complex.

Fowler was sentenced to life in prison, according to court officials.

Tampa police shooting trial verdict

The backstory:

The case stems from a late-morning incident on Feb. 4, 2025, when officers with the Tampa Police Department were investigating an unrelated robbery near East Busch Boulevard.

Police said officers encountered Fowler, who was trying to enter vehicles and apartment doors near the Azula North Apartments. When police tried to detain Fowler, a struggle followed, during which investigators say Fowler pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Body camera video released by police earlier in the investigation showed an exchange of gunfire between Fowler and officers. Police said Fowler fired at officers before fleeing the scene.

Body camera video captured exchange of gunfire

Dig deeper:

Fowler and the officers involved were not injured. Fowler was later arrested nearby. The firearm was recovered in a dumpster, according to investigators.

Police identified Fowler as a convicted felon with a prior criminal history who had been released from prison about a year before the shooting.

Charges in the case

Fowler was convicted on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer

Two counts of resisting an officer with violence

Carrying a concealed firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Tampering with physical evidence

Loitering or prowling