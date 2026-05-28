Man who fired at Tampa police officers in 2025 apartment complex shootout gets life in prison
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury has found Matthew Fowler guilty on all charges in connection with a 2025 shooting, when Fowler opened fire at Tampa police officers during an incident at an apartment complex.
Fowler was sentenced to life in prison, according to court officials.
Tampa police shooting trial verdict
The backstory:
The case stems from a late-morning incident on Feb. 4, 2025, when officers with the Tampa Police Department were investigating an unrelated robbery near East Busch Boulevard.
Police said officers encountered Fowler, who was trying to enter vehicles and apartment doors near the Azula North Apartments. When police tried to detain Fowler, a struggle followed, during which investigators say Fowler pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department
Body camera video released by police earlier in the investigation showed an exchange of gunfire between Fowler and officers. Police said Fowler fired at officers before fleeing the scene.
Body camera video captured exchange of gunfire
Dig deeper:
Fowler and the officers involved were not injured. Fowler was later arrested nearby. The firearm was recovered in a dumpster, according to investigators.
Police identified Fowler as a convicted felon with a prior criminal history who had been released from prison about a year before the shooting.
Charges in the case
Fowler was convicted on the following charges:
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer
- Two counts of resisting an officer with violence
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Loitering or prowling
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hillsborough County criminal court trial logs, official booking records from the Tampa Police Department, evidence descriptions from police body camera footage files and previous FOX 13 News reporting on this case.