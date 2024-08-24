Construction crew found horse bones while working at mental health facility in Pinellas Park: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A construction crew working at the Personal Enrichment Mental Health Services facility found bones while moving soil on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to 11254 58th St. around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report that bones were found during construction.

Investigators discovered that the bones were not of human origin.

With the help of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Forensics team and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's office, the bones were identified as the remains of a horse, according to police.

Detectives searched the area and did not find any other remains.

The scene was cleared and construction resumed on the property, according to officials.

