Pinellas dog rescued with 7-pound tumor finds forever home two months after surgery

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A dog that was rescued two months ago with a seven-pound tumor on its face just found his forever home.

The Humane Society of Pinellas said they took in the dog, King, back on June 18 from one of their shelter partners. A few days after he arrived at the shelter, King had the large tumor removed from his face.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of Pinellas

Officials with the shelter based in Clearwater said veterinarians weren't sure if the tumor was benign or cancerous when they first took the dog in. However, the tumor turned out to be benign, which was a good sign for his recovery.

READ: Great Horned Owl that escaped during Tropical Storm Debby dies after being rescued

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of Pinellas

King continued to recover at the shelter, and since he was also found to be heartworm positive, he began being treated for that, according to shelter staff. King was also having to relearn how to be a dog without the giant tumor, because it impacted his ability to move around and play freely.

Staff with the Humane Society of Pinellas continued to work with the dog, taking him on long walks and keeping his enrichment up with toys. Officials said he became a sweet dog that "stole all of our staff members' hearts."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of Pinellas

King went on many walks with shelter staff, and even got to meet some of the construction workers that were working on the Humane Society's new Sjouwerman Adoption Center.

One of the construction workers asked if he could foster King during a recent storm, which is when he fell in love with the pup. That same construction worker adopted him once his heartworm treatment was complete, officials said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: