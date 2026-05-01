Partial roof collapse at former Madeira Beach Winn-Dixie under renovation

The Brief Madeira Beach firefighters responded to a partial roof collapse at an old grocery store Friday morning. Fire officials say it happened while construction was being done on the building. There were no injuries reported.



Madeira Beach firefighters responded to a partial roof collapse at an old grocery store in the city on Friday morning.

The Madeira Beach Fire Department says the call came in just before 9 a.m.

The backstory:

Fire officials say there were about 15 workers inside the former Winn-Dixie grocery store at the time of the incident, and some were present on top of the building at the time of the partial collapse.

In spite of the dramatic event, no injuries were reported on the scene.

The project is a part of the conversion of the transition of the former Winn-Dixie into an Aldi grocery store.

What they're saying:

"When they first got in there, they obviously saw daylight from the hole, water leaking, a big pile of debris on the floor," Madeira Beach Fire Deputy Chief John Mortellite said.

Firefighters say that some of the workers started to notice the collapse as it began to happen and were able to evacuate the area.

"Nobody was near the hole when it came through," Mortellite said. "They actually saw it happening before the actual collapse itself, and were in the process of evacuating when it came in."

The fire department says there is now a 100-by-40 foot hole in the roof as a result of the collapse.

What's next:

A structural engineer was called to the scene to determine whether the building was safe to re-enter. A follow-up inspection of the structure will determine whether it can be made safe for the project to continue.