Remains found near Howard Frankland Bridge identified as missing USF student Nahida Bristy

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The Brief In a press conference with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed that the remains found on Sunday were positively identified as missing doctoral student Nahida Bristy. The second set of remains were found by kayakers in the mangroves near I-275 and 4th street on Sunday, April 26. The suspect, Hisham Aburgharbieh, has been charged with both murders.



The remains found on Sunday, April 26, have been positively identified as missing doctoral student Nahida Bristy.

"While this identification brings answers, it also brings immense sorrow. Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon were not only students, they were driven, accomplished individuals destined and deserving of great futures," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We extend our condolences to their loved ones as they face this painful reality. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is pursued in their name."

In a press conference on Friday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains belonged to Bristy, and they laid out the timeline of events.

Timeline of Nahida and Limon's Disappearance

Timeline:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Bristy was last seen on surveillance video at USF at 12:00 p.m.

The following day, Bristy was reported missing by a friend to the USF Police Department.

On Saturday, Zamil Limon was reported missing by a friend to the sheriff's office, and others gave additional information about Nahida Bristy to the USF Police.

On Wednesday, April 22, USF Police requested the sheriff's office to take over their investigation.

At that point, deputies searched the trash compactor at Limon's apartment on Thursday, finding Limon's student ID, eyeglasses, a shirt with blood and tears and the phone cases of both victims. On the same day, the marine unit and dive team deployed to Sand Key Park to the last GPS signal of the victim's phones. Officials also distributed flyers in the area.

On Friday, April 24, Zamil Limon's remains were discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge, just off the inside/left lane with several stab wounds. At 9:09 a.m. the brother of the suspect called 911 to report a domestic violence incident at his parents' house involving Abugharbieh and his sister. Once the remains were recovered, they were sent to the medical examiner to be identified.

Hisham Aburgharbieh was charged with both murders on Saturday, April 25.

Hashim Aghubarbieh

On Sunday, April 26, remains were found by kayakers in the mangroves near I-275 and 4th Street North. According to HCSO, the kayakers were fishing when one of the fishers caught his fishing line on a trash bag. As he got closer, he saw that it might be human remains and called officials. The remains were in an extensive state of decomposition, and took several days to be identified.

The remains were confirmed as missing Nahida Bristy by DNA and dental work on Thursday, April 30.

HCSO said they are working to release the two bodies' to the families in Bangledesh for religious reasons.

READ MORE: USF appears to remove Avalon Heights from website amid backlash over student murders

The Investigation

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the murders were especially gruesome.

"The details of this investigation are gruesome, and the actions of the suspect are nothing short of pure evil," Sheriff Chronister said.

Detectives found traces of blood in Limon and the suspect's apartment, including blood splatters and a pool of blood that made the shape of a victim in the fetal position next to the suspect's bed.

Additionally, when looking deeper into Aburgharbieh's ChatGPT's history, he found incriminating questions about murder and hiding bodies.

Sheriff Chronister said when Limon's remains were found, his body was partially sawed in half and folded over in the garbage bag. They did not disclose the way in which Bristy was found.

The Sheriff also emphasized the importance of the students, and how much they had accomplished.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still trying to find a motive for these gruesome killings.

This is still an active investigation. HCSO will bring updates as they become available.