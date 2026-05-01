Hillsborough County Fire Rescue deploys new brush trucks as busy season continues

The Brief Hillsborough County Fire Rescue deployed four new brush trucks over the last few weeks. Crews battled 741 brush fires in January and February alone — nearly double the amount compared to the same time last year. On Thursday, the county extended its burn ban on open burning for the 16th consecutive week.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue deployed four new brush trucks over the last few weeks to help battle brush fires in what’s been a busy season.

The arrival of these new trucks was pre-planned: they’re replacing some of the county’s older assets. But they couldn’t have come at a better time, officials told FOX 13.

"Yeah, you know the timing is wonderful with these brush trucks coming on board," said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Information Section Chief Rob Herrin. "We are experiencing one of the most extreme brush seasons we've had in over a decade."

By the numbers:

In January and February alone, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to 741 brush fires, "almost double what we did last year," Herrin added.

One of the newest brush trucks is stationed in Wimauma.

Courtesy: HCFR

"This particular truck — within the first 48 hours — had three brush fires under its belt," Herrin told FOX 13. "So, they went to work really quickly."

Dig deeper:

These new vehicles can spray water on the move, which helps them cut off a fire before it spreads.

Courtesy: HCFR

"They get places the big fire engines can't. Those fire engines carry 750 gallons of water. They weigh a lot. Their turning radius isn't the best," Herrin explained. "These guys can go off-road. They can pump and roll, meaning they can roll and spray water. They have a few different ways they can get water on the ground and put brush fires out — get ahead of them before they continue to grow."

Why you should care:

On Thursday, Hillsborough County extended its burn ban for the 16th consecutive week, prohibiting any open burning.

Until the region receives significant, condition-changing rain, fire officials are pleading with the public to do their part.

What you can do:

"Florida is a flip of a switch. It's going to be dry, dry, dry. And then it's not," Herrin said. "So just hang with us, follow the burn ban, be aware of any kind of heat source you might have outside, and eliminate it."

What's next:

These specialized trucks aren't just for battling brush fires. When hurricane season arrives, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue plans to deploy these off-road vehicles first after a storm passes, so they can survey damaged areas, clear blocked roads and provide immediate assistance.