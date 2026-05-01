Prosecutor calls fired Temple Terrace police officer's actions 'sickening' after 104 mph crash kills child

The Brief A former Temple Terrace police officer was in court Friday following his arrest on a vehicular homicide charge. Investigators say Zachary Krug was driving more than 100 mph in a 50-mph zone when he crashed into another car on East Fowler Avenue earlier this month. A 6-year-old girl was killed, and her sister remains hospitalized, as prosecutors push to keep Krug in jail.



A former Temple Terrace police officer is behind bars after making his first court appearance, accused in a high-speed crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured her sister.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said she is outraged by the circumstances surrounding the case, calling the officer’s actions "sickening."

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Former Temple Terrace police officer Zachary Krug appeared before a judge in a wheelchair with a cast on his right leg. He was arrested the day before and fired from his position.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Krug was driving an unmarked police SUV down East Fowler Avenue on April 15, briefly activating his lights to get through a red light. Troopers say he then accelerated, reaching 104 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Court documents indicate prosecutors believe Krug was speeding because he was running late to work.

Authorities say Krug crashed into another car as it was turning left toward North Drive. A 6-year-old girl was killed in the crash. Her 8-year-old sister remains hospitalized, while a 1-year-old child was treated and released.

Investigators say while Krug may have briefly activated his lights earlier, his lights and siren were not on at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

Lopez did not hold back in criticizing the former officer’s actions.

"It's infuriating to me that the choices of this officer have cost the life of a six-year-old little girl. Her sister is still in the hospital as we sit here right now," Lopez said. "He was not following a bad guy. He was not rushing to render aid to someone. He logged in late to his computer for his work shift."

Lopez said the officer’s actions left her outraged.

"There is no roadway in the state of Florida outside of Daytona where he can drive 104 miles an hour."

The other side:

Krug’s defense attorney, Ralph Fernandez, urged the public to consider his client’s background.

"He was an honorable officer. He worked at the sheriff's office as a detention deputy. He comes from an LEO family, military family. Great kid. And I can assure you that it's not as it seems," Fernandez said. "Our prayers are with the family [of the victims]."

Fernandez also suggested Krug may have been pursuing someone at the time of the crash.

"We're checking into some rather evident evidence that he may [have] been in a pursuit," Fernandez said.

Lopez disputed that claim.

"We respectfully disagreed that he was in pursuit," Lopez said.

What's next:

Prosecutors say they will argue Krug should remain in jail until trial, citing concerns about public safety.

"This defendant has proven that he is a danger to the community. He was supposed to be protecting our public, keeping people safe, and in fact, people needed to be kept safe from him," Lopez said.

Krug is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday.