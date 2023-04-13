Construction worker critically injured in second story fall from Clearwater assisted living facility

article

A construction worker is in critical condition after falling from the second story of a Clearwater assisted living facility Thursday afternoon.

First responders in Clearwater said the construction accident happened around 1 p.m. at The Grove at Countryside, which is currently under construction.

The 29-year-old man fell from the second story of the building. Clearwater officials said he has been taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa with critical injuries.

Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department are investigating the construction accident and have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).