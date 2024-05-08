Florida man arrested for stabbing 2 women outside Wawa in Clearwater: Affidavit

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he chased after a mother and daughter outside a Wawa in Clearwater and stabbed them.

According to his affidavit, Devinci Carter, 36, of Thonotosassa, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.

READ: Sarasota school board votes to reject federal expansion of Title IX protections

On Monday, at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Wawa at 15701 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater regarding a call about two women being stabbed. The caller told them the suspect had fled in a Volkswagen sedan.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

An officer arrived on the scene to find two women, a 48-year-old and her 22-year-old daughter, had been stabbed. One of the victims told officers that her and her daughter and a third woman got into an argument with Carter inside the Wawa before he threatened them, saying, ‘I’m going to kill all three of you.'

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

According to the daughter's testimony, Carter spit in her face, so she punched him in self-defense, which is when he went to his car to get his knife.

One of the victims was stabbed in the jaw, just missing her exterior carotid artery by 1", Bayfront Hospital staff told police.

Carter was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and could make his first appearance on Wednesday. He is being held on $250,000 bond.