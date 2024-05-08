Florida man with face tattoos arrested after smashing victim’s aquarium, flushing fish down toilet: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man accused of battery, burglary, and animal cruelty after shattering a fish tank is now facing charges in a February case.

Police in Cape Coral say they were called to a home in Southwest Florida to investigate a battery call on Saturday and say a suspect identified as Bret Austin Dahl, 29, shoved the victim and stole their cell phone.

According to investigators, Dahl also caused $3,370 in damage. They say he smashed the victim’s fish tank and flushed a betta fish down the toilet.

He was arrested and charged with battery, grand theft, criminal mischief, tampering with a victim, and animal cruelty.

While in jail, investigators connected him to an incident on February 7.

Bret Dahl mugshot courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department.

In that case, police say a woman told them that she got into an argument with a man she did not know and he got out of his car and aggressively approached her vehicle.

Police say as the woman tried to call for help, the suspect, who they believe is Dahl, put his arm inside her driver’s side window, smacked the phone out of her hand, hit her on her left arm, and spit on the back driver-side window.

The victim took photos of the man's vehicle and license plate.

Dahl has now been charged with burglary with battery or assault in the February incident.

