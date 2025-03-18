Construction worker fight: Woman bites man's cheek, hits him with steel rebar along I-75, FHP says

The Brief A fight between two construction workers on the side of I-75 ended in an arrest after FHP says a woman bit a man's cheek and hit him in the head with a steel rebar. On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Finale Mareus was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was treated at the scene for significant injuries, and first responders say he refused to be taken to the hospital.



A fight between two construction workers on the side of I-75 ended in an arrest after the Florida Highway Patrol says a woman bit a man's cheek and hit him in the head with a steel rebar.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Finale Mareus was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The backstory:

Troopers say that Mareus and the victim started arguing before a fight began.

The victim was treated at the scene for significant injuries, and first responders say he refused to be taken to the hospital.

READ: Suspected drunk driver with child in car kills retired Polk County deputy: PCSO

Mareus was taken to the Manatee County Jail.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: