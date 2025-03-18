Construction worker fight: Woman bites man's cheek, hits him with steel rebar along I-75, FHP says
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A fight between two construction workers on the side of I-75 ended in an arrest after the Florida Highway Patrol says a woman bit a man's cheek and hit him in the head with a steel rebar.
On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Finale Mareus was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The backstory:
Troopers say that Mareus and the victim started arguing before a fight began.
The victim was treated at the scene for significant injuries, and first responders say he refused to be taken to the hospital.
Mareus was taken to the Manatee County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
