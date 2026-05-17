Controversy over Florida fishing license changes

The Brief Florida now requires non-residents to buy short-term 3- or 7-day recreational fishing licenses in person instead of online. Local charter captains say the change creates unnecessary hurdles for tourists visiting Florida to fish. A petition opposing the rule change has already gathered more than 3,000 signatures.



Florida’s new fishing license policy is drawing sharp criticism from charter captains and fishing guides who say it could hurt tourism and cost businesses customers.

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently changed its rules, so nonresidents can no longer purchase short-term, three-day or seven-day recreational fishing licenses online. Instead, visitors must now buy them in person at select tax collector offices, some Walmart locations, and certain bait and tackle shops.

Previously, out-of-state anglers could purchase a three-day fishing license for $17 or a seven-day license for $30 through the FWC’s "Go Outdoors Florida" website before arriving for their trip. Now, only annual licenses are available online for nonresidents.

Captain Dylan Hubbard, owner of Hubbard’s Marina in Madeira Beach and president of the Florida Guides Association, says the sudden change is already impacting guides across the state. He says visitors are frustrated by the added step, and some are choosing to cancel or avoid booking trips altogether.

Possible effects on Florida tourism

What they're saying:

Hubbard calls the new rule a major tourism deterrent.

"You and I both know how much of a joke that is to tell someone from out of state to go to our local DMVs on their vacation," Hubbard said. "It’s a nightmare."

He says Florida’s fishing industry plays a major role in the state economy, especially in coastal communities like Tampa Bay.

"Tourism in our area just in our county alone has a huge economic impact in the billion-dollar range," he said.

To fight the change, Hubbard launched a Change.org petition that has already collected more than 3,000 signatures.

He says the goal is to show state leaders how many people oppose the decision.

The case for change

The other side:

FWC said that this change will help with several different things.

Keep online sales simple and streamlined for our most popular licenses.

Encourage responsible participation by reducing the number of short-term purchases made in a year.

Support Florida’s fisheries with license revenue, which directly funds conservation and management programs.

The rule does not affect all fishing guides equally.

Saltwater charter guides often carry blanket licenses that cover all passengers on board.

However, freshwater guides, along with kayak, surf fishing, and shark fishing guides, do not have that same option.

The debate continues

What's next:



Hubbard says he hopes Florida lawmakers will address the issue during upcoming state budget hearings and restore online access for short-term non-resident licenses.

For now, he is encouraging anglers and guides to contact their legislators and voice support for bringing the online option back.