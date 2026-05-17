Wrong way DUI driver crashes into vehicles, killing Bradenton woman, hospitalizing others: FHP

The Brief One woman is dead after a crash in North Fort Meyers that closed I-74 for several hours early Sunday morning. FHP said Dennis Olson, 53, was traveling the wrong way along the road when he crashed into other vehicles. After being released from the hospital, Olson was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI manslaughter.



A Bradenton woman is dead, and several others are injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into several vehicles on I-75.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dennis Lee Olson was arrested after crashing into several vehicles on I-75 around 1:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

FHP said Olsen was traveling south (wrong way) in a Ford F150 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 around the 150-mile marker.

Three other vehicles were traveling north on northbound I-75. Olson crashed into two different vehicles, a Kia Optima and Honda CRV. After the collision, a fourth car, a Tesla Model 3, driven by a 19-year-old Sarasota woman collided with crash debris, sustaining minor injuries.

All three people in the Kia Optima were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a 34-year-old Arcadia woman and two boys, a 12-year-old and 15-year-old.

The 21-year-old Bradenton woman that was driving the Honda CRV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Dennis Lee Olson, 53, of Sarasota, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to the area hospital.

Once he was released, troopers placed Olson under arrest for vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Olson was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if more charges are to come.

This is a developing story; the crash remains under investigation. Updates will be released once they become available.