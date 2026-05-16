Father arrested for DUI with 5-year-old in the backseat: HCSO

The Brief A man was arrested after driving under the influence with his five-year-old son in the backseat. During the arrest, deputies say a handgun could be visible inside the vehicle.



A man from Wimauma has been arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped at a Shell gas station in Plant City.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 7:57 p.m. Thursday about a person-down call.

When deputies arrived, they found Patrick Voegtly, 26, passed out in the driver’s seat of his truck next to a gas pump.

Voegtly’s five-year-old son was in the backseat and could be heard crying. HCSO said the child told deputies, "He’s just sleeping."

Deputies say a handgun was visible inside the vehicle. As deputies detained Voegtly, they discovered a second handgun in his pocket.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO said Voegtly had indications of impairment, including glassy eyes and slurred speech. Voegtly refused to perform field sobriety exercises, but his breath sample was more than twice the legal BAC.

Voegtly was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving under the influence (over 0.15)

Child neglect

Improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm

"This reckless decision could have ended in tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Driving under the influence is dangerous enough, but doing so with a child in the vehicle while armed shows a complete disregard for the safety of others. Thankfully, deputies intervened before anyone was seriously hurt."