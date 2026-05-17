Plane in fatal Land O’ Lakes crash only in flight for 30 seconds before crash, NTSB report says

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The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary investigation report on the plane that crashed in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood last month. The pilot was previously identified as 59-year-old Michael Bailey. The NTSB report stated the plane was only in the air for around 30 seconds before crashing.



The National Transportation Safety Board has released their latest findings on a plane that crashed last month in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood, killing the pilot.

What we know:

According to an Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report, review of airport surveillance footage showed the pilot arriving at the airfield in a separate airplane. The pilot, 59-year-old Michael Bailey, then boarded the second plane and started both engines.

The crash happened Sunday morning, April 19, just after 8:30 a.m. on Aldus Drive in the Grand Oaks subdivision.

The FAA reported the plane took off from Tampa North Aero Park, which is a small airfield between Wesley Chapel Blvd and I-75.

NTSB said no noticeable anomalies were noted during the engine start, and Bailey taxied to the run-up area, where an engine-run up was performed.

The footage showed the airplane begin its takeoff. The plane was observed reaching an altitude of about 200 feet before exiting the camera’s view.

Shortly after, plumes of smoke are visible on the footage.

NTSB said the total duration of the flight was about 30 seconds.

Witness Accounts

NTSB stated in their report that witnesses heard an airplane flying low and that the engine power sounded as though it was decreasing. One witness observed the airplane enter a descending left turn, followed by a brief right turn and slight climb before it "dropped out of the sky."

While trying to determine the cause, NTSB said many indicators were unusable due to the fiery crash. The fuselage was heavily damaged by impact forces. The cockpit and cabin were largely consumed by fire, and the instrument panel was destroyed.

Due to thermal damage, NTSB said the instrument indications were largely unreliable, and all cockpit switches were destroyed as well.

The landing gear was observed in the retracted position.

According to track data, the plane reached about 100 feet on the initial climb at 81 knots, then climbed another 200 feet at 86 knots and slowed to 79 knots. Track data after the 79 knots were lost.

NTSB said the airplane was retained for further examination.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still investigating the cause of this crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.