Convicted sexual predator arrested in Hernando County for removing ankle monitor after release from prison

A 65-year-old man who was just released from Florida State Prison in Tallahassee cut off his ankle monitor in a retail store bathroom on Thursday, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday from the Florida Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole.

According to authorities, Hirum Eric Croxall, a convicted sexual predator, removed his court-ordered ankle monitor while at a local business in Hernando County.

The sheriff's office says Croxall had just been released from prison when he boarded a bus headed toward Manatee County. For unknown reasons, he got off the bus in Hernando County and went to a large retail store that was in a shopping plaza.

Croxall picked up a packaged hunting knife that was in the store and entered the public restroom, according to deputies. Croxall used the knife to cut off his ankle monitor and threw it into a toilet.

He left the knife in the restroom and then left the store, according to officials.

Deputies say they went to the store, found the ankle monitor in the restroom, and then quickly found Croxall in the back parking lot.

Authorities say Croxall was taken into custody without incident and charged with Violation of Conditional Release and Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device.

According to the sheriff's office, Croxall was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.