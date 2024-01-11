65-year-old Arcadia man arrested for human trafficking, molesting under age girls

article

A 65-year-old Arcadia man is facing several felony charges after officials received information alleging that he was sexually exploiting minors.

Todd William Backer was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of human trafficking, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years old, one count of solicitation to commit human trafficking and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says an investigation into Backer began on Dec. 20, 2023. According to law enforcement, FDLE ws helping Hardee County Sheriff’s Office detectives on an unrelated criminal investigation when agents received information that Baker was allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with three minors over the course of two years.

Authorities say they confirmed the allegations after using investigative techniques and finding evidence.

According to the FDLE, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

"This man sexually exploited three young girls under the age of 14, forcing the children to perform lewd acts. Now, thanks to our law enforcement partners, this pervert faces felony charges and time behind bars," said Attorney General Ashley Moody in a news release.

"January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and I can’t think of a better way to bring awareness than to announce a human trafficking arrest. I applaud our agents for responding quickly to the information presented to them and swiftly removing this offender’s opportunity to continue harming the most vulnerable of our community. It’s this fast response that helps keep our citizens safe from harm," shared FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

Officials say Backer was booked into the DeSoto County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, according to authorities.