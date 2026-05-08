Country Thunder music festival kicks off in Clearwater after chaotic last-minute move from beach

The Brief Country Thunder begins Friday in Clearwater after moving from St. Pete Beach weeks before kickoff. City documents show the festival will cost about $139,600 in city services, paid by organizers. The agreement also includes a clause that could keep similar festivals out of the area for years.



Country Thunder is officially underway in Clearwater, after a last-minute venue change that followed weeks of controversy.

The three-day country music festival runs May 8–10 at Coachman Park, where crews spent the past several days building stages, setting up sound equipment and preparing for large crowds.

Organizers expect around 8,000 people to attend the event, which features major country artists including Kane Brown, ShabRoozey and Zach Top.

Why Did The County Thunder Music Fest Move?

The festival was originally planned for St. Pete Beach, but that plan unraveled in the weeks leading up to the event.

Environmental groups raised concerns about the timing, pointing to sea turtle nesting season and the potential impact on shorebirds.

At the same time, city officials said organizers had not completed the permitting process.

Despite those issues, tickets were already on sale while organizers worked to secure approval and find a path forward.

With time running out, organizers ultimately decided to move the festival off the beach.

Dig deeper:

A newly obtained agreement between the City of Clearwater and Country Thunder outlines how the event will be paid for and managed.

The document shows the festival will cost an estimated $139,600 in city services, including police, fire, emergency medical response and park operations.

Organizers were required to pay about half of that cost upfront, with the remaining balance due after the event.

The agreement also states the city is not providing any financial subsidy, meaning organizers are responsible for covering those costs.

Country Thunder will keep all revenue from ticket sales, vendors and sponsorships tied to the event.

Event Rules

The agreement also sets limits on how the festival will operate.

Concert sound must stay at or below 96 decibels, and there are hard curfews in place:

11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

10 p.m. Sunday

Organizers are also responsible for any damage to Coachman Park and must pay for repairs if needed after the event.

The agreement includes a provision that could shape future events in the area.

For the next five years, Country Thunder cannot hold a similar country music festival within 30 miles of Clearwater without first offering the city the chance to host it.

What they're saying:

Country Thunder runs through Sunday with performances scheduled each day.

In addition to live music, the festival includes food vendors, merchandise stands and other attractions across the park.

Organizers say the new location provides the infrastructure needed to host the event after the venue change.