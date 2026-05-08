North Port teacher accused of inappropriately touching students: 'Serious breach of trust’

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The Brief Bryan Clum, a 37-year-old teacher at Woodland Middle School, was arrested Friday by North Port police after an investigation into claims of inappropriately touching students. The middle school teacher faces three felony charges and is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail while the investigation remains active. Authorities and school district leaders are encouraging any other potential victims to come forward as they cooperate on the case involving a "serious breach of trust."



North Port police arrested a Woodland Middle School teacher on Friday on three felony charges following an investigation into allegations of inappropriately touching students.

North Port teacher arrest

What we know:

Police arrested Bryan Clum, 37, on Friday following a probe into claims of inappropriate physical contact with students at Woodland Middle School.

Sarasota County School response

What they're saying:

Superintendent Terry Connor stated that any allegation of inappropriate behavior is taken extremely seriously and will not be tolerated.

"Our number one responsibility is, and always will be, protecting the safety and security of our students," Connor said.

Student safety investigation

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many students were impacted or the specific timeline of the alleged incidents. Authorities have not released details regarding how long Clum has been employed at the school.

Protecting North Port children

Why you should care:

Police Chief Todd Garrison called the case a "serious breach of trust" and emphasized that parents must feel confident their children are safe at school. Garrison noted the arrest does not reflect the majority of staff who care for students daily.

Reporting additional information

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case or who may have experienced inappropriate behavior involving Clum is asked to contact the North Port Police Department. You can reach investigators by calling 941-429-7300.