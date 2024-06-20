Couple caught in rip current drowns while on vacation in Florida with six children: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after getting caught in a rip current Thursday, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, were on the beach at Hutchinson Island, which is near Port St. Lucie, with their six mostly teenage children. They were enjoying a day at the beach when the couple and two of the teens got swept out by a rip current, deputies said.

The teens were able to break the current and tried to help their parents, but it became too dangerous, and they were forced to swim ashore, according to the sheriff's office.

Martin County Ocean Rescue crews found the victims and began CPR on shore. Deputies said they were also taken to the hospital, but ultimately died after drowning.

A deputy with Martin County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention Team assisted the couple's children throughout the day and into the evening as they awaited other family members coming to Florida to help them.