Couple escapes Clearwater yacht fire thanks to Good Samaritan

A couple's yacht caught fire in Clearwater while they were on board over the weekend, and it spread fast. They were able to escape the flames thanks to a Good Samaritan.

For John Brawley and his wife, being on the water brings peace.

"We've been boating since the day we met, we're married 57 years. We've had this boat 30 years. It's a major part of our life," Brawley said.

But, Saturday morning was anything but peaceful. They were headed out for a 10-day trip to Sarasota and anchored in the middle of Clearwater Harbor. Around 3 a.m. they started to feel the heat.

"She said 'man it's really hot in here, is the air off,'" Brawley explained. "I got up and opened the cabin door to turn the generator on and ‘whoosh’ this acidic smoke came whipping in."

Knowing they had to get out, they rushed outside and noticed a fishing boat driving full speed toward them.

"Within seconds he's coming to the boat and alongside. He said 'get in here, we'll call the Coast Guard,'" Brawley added.

After they got to the shore, all they could do was sit and watch their beloved yacht go up in flames.

"After we were on the dock about 15 minutes later, you can see flames popping out of the engine room. From there, the combustion was amazing. It burned from end to end," Brawley said.

The boat eventually sank, and divers went out to look at the boat on Thursday hoping to bring it back to shore.

"They're working against a 50,000 pound boat or what's left of it on big balloons, which don't glide over the top. They are in the water," Brawley explained.

While they said they took a big financial hit because of the fire, they're just happy to be alive.

"It was less than 30 minutes of our life and everything changed just like that," Brawley added. "We are here and in one piece. We are very thankful."

Crews plan to remove the boat from the harbor on Friday. Clearwater Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

