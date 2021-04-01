Couple turns adversity into opportunity by serving up ‘dang good sushi’ on food truck 

Ashly and Patrick Dang know their sushi. They were used to catering events and teaching sushi classes. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down last year they had to make a choice.

"We had so many people asking us, we still want to get your food, how can we get your food? That's how we got the food truck, we said we have to do something we can't just give up and say we aren't going to do this anymore," Ashly Dang, co-owner of Dang Good Sushi said.

The husband-and-wife team opened their truck in November 2020. The Dangs confessed one of their struggles, in the beginning, was the wait time. But there is a good reason for that.

"Every single item that we make, every item on our menu board is made on the spot we don't have anything premade," Dang explained.

In addition to the traditional sushi rolls, they offer poke bowls, a full vegan menu, and customized items.

Advertisement

"We are not a typical food truck. We don't want to be a typical food truck," Dang shared. "I always tell people, just ask us, that's the biggest thing, don't be afraid to ask."

With the success of their food truck, the Dang's have their eyes set on a storefront location. But for now, you can follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/danggoodsushi/ to find their location.

For more about them and their menu items, visit their website here: https://danggoodsushi.com/

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter