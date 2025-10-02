Court documents reveal Hulk Hogan's family exploring medical malpractice suit

The Brief Court documents filed with Pinellas County Clerk of Courts revealed Hulk Hogan's family filed a petition to extend the statute of limitations for a medical malpractice investigation. Hulk Hogan, also known as Terry Bollea, died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater. The petition filed on Tuesday mentions doctors and providers at Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead, as well as medical professionals at Tampa General Hospital.



PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The family of Hulk Hogan is exploring the idea of a malpractice lawsuit. They just filed a petition on Tuesday to extend the statute of limitations by ninety days for an investigation into medical malpractice.

The backstory:

Hogan died July 24 at 71 years old.

Related: Hulk Hogan dead after medical emergency at Clearwater Beach home

The Medical Examiner in Pinellas County said he had a heart attack at his beachfront home in Clearwater.

At the time, they described the death as ‘natural’ and revealed he had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, which is a heart condition that can cause sudden cardiac events.

The other side:

However, TMZ reported in August an occupational therapist was at Hogan's home the day he died.

Sources said she told Clearwater police he was a victim of medical malpractice because one of his nerves was severed during a recent surgery. His widow confirmed with TMZ, his phrenic nerve was ‘compromised’ during one of his surgeries.

What we know:

The petition filed on Tuesday mentions doctors and health care providers at Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as well as medical professionals at Tampa General Hospital.

We have reached out to both Baycare Health System and Tampa General Hospital for comment.

Baycare Health System said they can't comment on active litigation. We are waiting to hear back from TGH.