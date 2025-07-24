Hulk Hogan dead after medical emergency at Clearwater Beach home

The Brief Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died Thursday morning at the age of 71. Emergency responders were called to his Clearwater Beach home for a medical emergency. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history.



Hulk Hogan, one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable and influential figures, died Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater Beach home. He was 71.

What we know:

Clearwater police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a medical emergency involving Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea. Emergency responders treated him at the scene and transported him to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 11:15 a.m.

Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

The news of Hogan’s death quickly spread, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans across the world and those in his local community. Friends and fans gathered outside Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando and his Clearwater Beach bar, Hogan’s Hangout, to remember the wrestling icon.

"He’s a fixture of the community," said Bryan Idol, a wrestler and friend of Hogan. "He’s a really good man. He’s done a lot for everybody, and he’s got a kind heart."

The backstory:

Known for his signature handlebar mustache, yellow bandanas, and the catchphrase "Whatcha gonna do, brother?" Hogan helped transform professional wrestling into a global entertainment phenomenon.

Hogan, 71, entertained generations of wrestling fans. His flamboyant style, hulking size and white mustache made him instantly recognizable.

He was wrestling's biggest name throughout the 1980's and 90's when he headlined "WrestleMania," "Saturday Night's Main Event," and "The Main Event." His match with Andre the Giant in 1988 drew 33 million viewers and remains the most watched wrestling events ever.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and then again in 2020.

Outside the ring, Hogan built a career in entertainment, appearing in Rocky III, Mr. Nanny, and Suburban Commando. His reality TV show Hogan Knows Best aired on VH1 in the mid-2000s, offering a look inside his family life.

He also launched successful business ventures, including Hogan’s Hangout and Hogan’s Wrestling Shop in Clearwater Beach.

What they're saying:

Fans and friends said Hogan’s impact went far beyond wrestling.

"You just think they're going to go on forever, and unfortunately, at the end of the day, they're just like anybody else. One day they're here, and one day, they're not," Idol said. "Hundreds of people line up to take pictures with just a statue of him. So how many families has Hulk Hogan bonded and been responsible for quality time with? I mean something like that is so immeasurable."

In response to recent speculation that Hogan’s health had been declining, his wife recently posted on social media that he’d undergone major neck surgery earlier this month and was recovering. Just two days before his death, retired wrestling manager Jimmy Hart posted that Hogan had been singing karaoke with his son, Nick, and "doing great."

One of Hogan’s good friends was stunned to hear of his passing.

"Oh God, I just was at home, just crying, just screaming," he said. "He's the best wrestler ever. But as a person to me, he was one of the best guys I've ever met."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a specific cause of death. More details may emerge in the coming days and following a medical examiner’s report.

What's next:

Hogan is survived by his wife and two children. No funeral plans have been announced. In the meantime, fans continue to visit his businesses and share memories — paying tribute to a man who, for many, was larger than life.