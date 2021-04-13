COVID-19 vaccines delivered by Meals on Wheels volunteers

When you think of Meals on Wheels you think of delivering hot meals to people who are homebound. Now volunteers are helping people get vaccinated and they're what's right with Tampa Bay.

"Every day, our volunteers are out there delivering hot meals and a friendly visit to over 800 homes throughout out the Tampa Bay area," said Stephen King, executive director of Meals on Wheels Tampa.

For 46 years, Meals on Wheels Tampa has been helping the elderly keep their independence.

"It really is an honor and a privilege, a blessing to be able to help them in these later stages in life so that they can remain in their own homes," King explained.

They have now teamed up with Hillsborough County to provide COVID-19 vaccination shots for homebound seniors.

"For them to have a mobile unit come and give them the vaccine really reduces or eliminates a lot of the fear and anxiety that they feel every day," King added. T

hey have helped more than 100 elderly get vaccinated.

Advertisement

"The hope is to make sure that everyone who needs it that we serve, has the opportunity to get that vaccine and remain safe."

The shots are administered by Trans Care, a part of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

For information, visit https://mowtampa.org/.