E-bikes, e-motorcycles, dirt bikes pushing limits on Legacy Trail in Sarasota County — What deputies are doing

The Brief Electric bicycles and other forms of electric transportation have been observed pushing speeds of more than 50 miles per hour on the Legacy trail. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is working on educating the public on what's allowed on the Legacy Trail and from there will move into enforcement. Those like electric motorcycles and dirt bikes have been spotted on the Legacy Trail when they are not allowed.



E-bikes, e-motorcycles and dirt bikes have been seen pushing the limits on the Legacy Trail and other areas of Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they are working towards education and, eventually, enforcement. Those who use the Legacy Trail said they've seen a lot of near-misses from disrespectful riders.

READ: Sarasota's Marie Selby Gardens pairs artwork with nature in latest exhibit

What we know:

On the Legacy Trail in Sarasota County, a smooth, enjoyable ride has become quite the opposite for some.

"We have had some small accidents where people have been run off the trail. Whether it was accidental or intentional, they just didn’t know how to handle something like that with that amount of speed," said Rita Miotti, the president of Friends of the Legacy Trail.

Miotti has heard and seen the complaints, and she said it all stems from those on e-bikes, e-scooters, e-motorcycles and electric dirt bikes.

MORE: Agape Flights pilots killed in Haiti plane crash identified: ‘Our hearts are heavy’

"They're enjoying doing things like popping wheelies, going too fast, being unsafe with other users and not respecting other rights on the trail," said Miotti.

Why you should care:

E-bikes are allowed on the trail, but things like e-motorcycles are not. With a speed limit of only 15, deputies have clocked some riders going four times the speed limit.

"When you have somebody coming along on a device that’s capable of doing 50, 60, 70 miles an hour, that is going to create a safety danger," said Patrol Deputy Jimmy Adams with SCSO.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: Copy of the pamphlet SCSO is handing out to educate riders. Courtesy: SCSO.

Adams said a majority of complaints are about juveniles, and he said the sheriff's office will be working to educate them and their parents.

READ: Sarasota County charter boat captains protest program requiring permits to pick up customers at county parks

"We are going to start a campaign where we are going to make contact with individuals who are riding what are considered illegal devices. We are going to try and encourage them to stop that," said Adams.

What's next:

From there, Adams said education will move into enforcement, to keep all users safe and to be able to enjoy the trail. SCSO said they will be focusing on areas where they have gotten complaints.

"We really are trying to protect the trail from becoming something that people don’t feel safe on," he said.