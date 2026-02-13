Clearwater woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard: Police

article

The Brief A 51-year-old Clearwater woman was arrested in a Feb. 4 hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard that killed 60-year-old Elbert Gilbert. Police say Gilbert was in a crosswalk when he was struck by Dawn Dunkle's 2024 red Ford Mustang. She reportedly did not stop or call 911. Dunkle faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.



A woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard that killed a pedestrian earlier this month, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The backstory:

Police say Dawn Dunkle, 51, was driving a 2024 red Ford Mustang that hit Elbert Gilbert, 60, on Feb. 4 in the 1400 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

PREVIOUS STORY: Car located in fatal Clearwater hit-and-run; Police looking for driver

Investigators said Gilbert was in a crosswalk when he was hit by the Mustang traveling westbound around 9:30 p.m.

Gilbert was taken to Largo Medical Center as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police say Dunkle did not stop to help or call 911 after the crash. Instead, she left the scene. Parts of her vehicle were left behind at the crash site.

When investigators located the Mustang days later, it had front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

According to CPD, Dunkle told others she believed she had hit a box or a speed bump.

Investigators arrested Dunkle on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and possession of a controlled substance.

Dunkle was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.