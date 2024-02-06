Crab Daddy's Surf & Turf food truck serves southern dishes

Crab Daddy's Surf & Turf is a food truck that specialized in southern dishes.

Daryl and Bridget King own Crab Daddy's and got into the food truck business while living in Atlanta.

They decided they wanted to bring it to Florida because they could operate it 12 months out of the year, and it allowed them to be closer to their parents.

They began serving the Tampa Bay Area in late 2019.

