Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-275 near downtown Tampa

The Brief All northbound lanes of I-275 are closed to the I-4 eastbound interchange near downtown Tampa. Tampa Fire Rescue is working a vehicle crash in the area. It is unclear what led up to the crash, how many people were involved or what injuries they may have suffered.



All northbound lanes of I-275 to the I-4 eastbound interchange are closed due to a traffic crash.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue is on the scene of the crash that took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should expect delays downtown and are being asked to use caution in the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the crash have not been released, but photos from TFR show a semi-truck on top of another vehicle.

It is also unclear how many people were in the vehicles and what injuries they may have sustained.

There is also no estimate as far as how long the road will be closed.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Tampa Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: