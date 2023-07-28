Expand / Collapse search

Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens following crash

Clearwater
A crash has closed a portion of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway have reopened after being closed Fridy afternoon following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. 

According to the city of Clearwater, the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Patel Boulevard. 

Crews say one vehicle flipped over, but only minor injuries have been reported. 

The lanes will be shut down until wreckers can remove the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 