Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens following crash

The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway have reopened after being closed Fridy afternoon following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to the city of Clearwater, the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Patel Boulevard.

Crews say one vehicle flipped over, but only minor injuries have been reported.

The lanes will be shut down until wreckers can remove the vehicles.

