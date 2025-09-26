Expand / Collapse search

Crash involving Amazon truck closes part of I-75 northbound

Published  September 26, 2025 2:00pm EDT
Venice
The Brief

    • A crash involving several vehicles shut down a portion of I-75 on Friday afternoon.
    • One of the vehicles involved was an empty Amazon truck.
    • One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

VENICE, Fla. - A crash involving an Amazon truck closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 11 a.m. at mile-marker 195, which is Laurel Road.

The crash involved two semi-trucks, a pickup and an SUV.

One of the semis was an empty Amazon truck.

The crash caused a fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was being detoured at Laurel Road.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the City of Venice.

