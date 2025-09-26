Crash involving Amazon truck closes part of I-75 northbound
VENICE, Fla. - A crash involving an Amazon truck closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 11 a.m. at mile-marker 195, which is Laurel Road.
The crash involved two semi-trucks, a pickup and an SUV.
Courtesy: City of Venice
One of the semis was an empty Amazon truck.
The crash caused a fire.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was being detoured at Laurel Road.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the City of Venice.