Crash leaves car overturned, closing Courtney Campbell Causeway lanes

A violent crash is blocking all eastbound traffic on the Clearwater side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The scene of the wreck is along the west end of the causeway at the intersection of Dr. Kiran C. Patel Blvd. Two vehicles were involved; one came to rest upside-down.

Two people have been hospitalized as a result, one with injuries police describe as life-threatening.

Tampa-bound traffic is being diverted at McMullen Booth Road, while westbound traffic is down to one lane and moving slowly.

Officials say drivers should expect two to three hours of road closures while the crash is investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

