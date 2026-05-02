Crews battle fire at building on USF St. Pete campus

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The Brief Crews battled a fire on the USF St. Petersburg campus Saturday evening. According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the building was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. This still remains an active incident, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Crews were battling a fire near the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Plumes of smoke were seen rising above a building near the USF St. Pete campus. Officials say the structure fire is at 140 7th Avenue South.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the building was safely evacuated, and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

What we don't know:

The fire remains an active incident. Updates will be released as they become available.