Crews battle fire at St. Pete mobile home, 2 displaced
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people were forced out of their mobile home early Monday after a fire caused significant damage, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Fire officials say crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to the Village Green Mobile Home Park off 83rd Ave. North.
Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the home, according to authorities, and prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby homes.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.