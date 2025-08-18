Crews battle fire at St. Pete mobile home, 2 displaced

The Brief An early morning fire left a mobile home severely damaged, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Two people were forced out of their mobile home early Monday after a fire caused significant damage, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire officials say crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to the Village Green Mobile Home Park off 83rd Ave. North.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the home, according to authorities, and prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.