Bucs wide receiver Jalen McMillan says he was almost paralyzed after preseason hit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan made his return to the field in Week 15 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

"It feels normal," McMillan said. "It felt like I didn't miss a beat."

He didn't play like he missed a beat at all. The second-year wide receiver hauled in two catches for 38 yards in his first game of 2025.

"During the game, I had seen the vision so many times just seeing the ball came natural just, because I had dreamed of it," McMillan said.

The backstory:

However, dreaming of that moment, at one point, seemed far-fetched for McMillan.

"It was dark for me at first," McMillan said.

After a scary fall against the Steelers in the preseason, where he landed on the back of his head, he suffered three fractured vertebrae in his neck.

"It was a messed up neck for sure," McMillan said.

However, what the doctor told him after the injury messed him up even more.

"The doctor said I almost got paralyzed, so that scared me a little bit," McMillan said. "There was doubt too, because I didn't know I was going to be playing again."

Dig deeper:

McMillan wore a neck brace nonstop for three-and-a-half months — only removing it to shower. The thoughts of never playing again just continued to run through his mind.

"In the back of my head it's like, 'I'm not sure if I will be back,' but I am going to try and approach every day as if I am," McMillan said.

McMillan worked hard every day to get back on the football field, but he also worked hard to get better off of it.

He started reading books all the time — so much that he became a regular at Barnes and Noble. He even picked up chess until Mike Evans kept beating him routinely.

McMillan wanted to make sure during this time away from the game that he could be someone outside of football, but football was always on the mind.

"I just wanted to play ball," McMillan said. "I kept having to try and wake up with a positive attitude."

It's that positive attitude that got him back to this point.

What they're saying:

"I grew as a person, and I am just honored to play this game," McMillan said. "I want to give everything to this game."

And, he'll never take this game for granted ever again.

"I got better, and now I'm back," McMillan said.

What's next:

McMillan and the Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on FOX.