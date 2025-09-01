Crews searching for missing swimmer off Anna Maria Island
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing 20-year-old swimmer off the Manatee County coast.
What we know:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Abhigyan Patel was last seen swimming with another man about 100 yards off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing an olive green shirt at the time.
Pictured: Abhigyan Patel. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.
MCSO says the other man was rescued and brought to shore, but Patel was swept away.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Abhigyan Patel is urged to call 866-881-1392.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.