Crews searching for missing swimmer off Anna Maria Island

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing 20-year-old swimmer off the Manatee County coast.

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Abhigyan Patel was last seen swimming with another man about 100 yards off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing an olive green shirt at the time.

Pictured: Abhigyan Patel. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

MCSO says the other man was rescued and brought to shore, but Patel was swept away.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Abhigyan Patel is urged to call 866-881-1392.