Crews searching for missing swimmer off Anna Maria Island

Published  September 1, 2025 9:01am EDT
Manatee County
    • U.S. Coast Guard and Manatee County officials say they're searching for 20-year-old Abhigyan Patel.
    • He was last seen swimming with another man about 100 yards off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.
    • Investigators say the other man was rescued and brought to shore, but Patel was swept away.

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing 20-year-old swimmer off the Manatee County coast.

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Abhigyan Patel was last seen swimming with another man about 100 yards off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing an olive green shirt at the time.

Pictured: Abhigyan Patel. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

MCSO says the other man was rescued and brought to shore, but Patel was swept away.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Abhigyan Patel is urged to call 866-881-1392.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

