Crocodile seen swimming in Florida with spear in head will likely be blind due to bullet lodged in brain

The Brief An American crocodile that was seen swimming near Key Largo with a spear in its head was also shot and will likely suffer permanent vision loss, according to a Zoo Miami veterinarian. As of right now, the zoo says there are no plans to remove the bullet at this time. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has launched an investigation into who might be responsible for Britney's injuries.



The backstory:

The crocodile, which has been named Britney, was seen swimming near Key Largo last week with a 3-foot spear protruding from the back of her head.

Late last Monday, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Zoo Miami were able to rescue her.

Courtesy: Zoo Miami

Once captured, the crocodile was taken to Zoo Miami, where head veterinarian Dr. Gwen Myers removed the spear from the 8-foot crocodile’s skull the next morning.

However, X-rays showed that there was also a bullet in her head.

Courtesy: Zoo Miami

According to Zoo Miami, radiographs showed further evidence of injury– a bullet lodged in her head from someone shooting her in the left eye.

Dig deeper:

Veterinarians Dr. Gwen Myers, Dr. Megan Freeman and veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Lorraine Karpinski evaluated her eye, but say the damage from the bullet has likely caused permanent vision loss.

As of right now, the zoo says there are no plans to remove the bullet at this time.

Courtesy: Zoo Miami

Additional radiographs show some metal material, possibly fishing gear, in her gastrointestinal tract, and while the wound from the fishing spear is very large and deep, it appears to be healing.

Zoo Miami shared that Britney was treated with pain medications, antibiotics, fluids, and comprehensive wound care.

Courtesy: Zoo Miami

When released back to her hospital stall, officials said she quickly walked outside to bask in the sun.

What's next:

Once she has stabilized and the wound has improved, FWC will determine a release date and location.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has launched an investigation into who might be responsible for Britney's injuries.

Courtesy: Zoo Miami

What you can do:

FWC is asking anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Reports can be made anonymously, and tips that lead to an arrest or citation may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000, according to the FWC.

It is illegal to kill or harass American crocodiles under state and federal law, as the species is listed as federally protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.