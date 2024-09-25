Crystal River braces for storm surge from Hurricane Helene

The west coast of Crystal River is bracing for storm surge coming from Hurricane Helene. Residents and business owners spent Wednesday morning getting their valuables to safety, and then evacuating.

"This house up to this point has been safe. It hasn't flooded in 70 years," said downtown resident Johnny Cash. "But this is probably the largest storm surge that Citrus County has had."

Stores have posted signs letting their customers know that they will be closed at least until Friday.

The county has ordered evacuations for anyone living in flood zone A. That began at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and they are hoping any assisted living facilities had people out even earlier than that.

"We're lifting everything up in the house, and we have sandbags ready to go," said Cash. "[We will] hope for the best. But, planning for the worst."

Citrus County Schools had a half day Wednesday, and will be closed Thursday and Friday, so shelters can be open. Residents and business owners in downtown said preparation is the only thing that they can do, other than hope that they'll be spared the worst.

"We've gotten everything out, all of our equipment, all the furniture tables," said business owner Cory Saul. "We're set up for this type of stuff."

One year ago, Hurricane Idalia flooded huge swaths of downtown.

"Everybody is going to be flooded. So then you have FEMA coming in or whatever. It's going to take forever to rebuild again," said downtown worker Amanda Hamilton. "And then we're out of work. So how are we going to pay to get things fixed? It's concerning."

There is hope this year will not be as bad, but the sheriff has said it could be worse, and that storm surge could be well into the double digits.

