Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Crystal River braces for storm surge from Hurricane Helene

Published  September 25, 2024 3:39pm EDT
Crystal River
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The west coast of Crystal River is bracing for storm surge coming from Hurricane Helene. Residents and business owners spent Wednesday morning getting their valuables to safety, and then evacuating.

"This house up to this point has been safe. It hasn't flooded in 70 years," said downtown resident Johnny Cash. "But this is probably the largest storm surge that Citrus County has had."

Stores have posted signs letting their customers know that they will be closed at least until Friday. 

The county has ordered evacuations for anyone living in flood zone A. That began at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and they are hoping any assisted living facilities had people out even earlier than that.

"We're lifting everything up in the house, and we have sandbags ready to go," said Cash. "[We will] hope for the best. But, planning for the worst." 

Citrus County Schools had a half day Wednesday, and will be closed Thursday and Friday, so shelters can be open. Residents and business owners in downtown said preparation is the only thing that they can do, other than hope that they'll be spared the worst.

"We've gotten everything out, all of our equipment, all the furniture tables," said business owner Cory Saul. "We're set up for this type of stuff."

One year ago, Hurricane Idalia flooded huge swaths of downtown.

"Everybody is going to be flooded. So then you have FEMA coming in or whatever. It's going to take forever to rebuild again," said downtown worker Amanda Hamilton. "And then we're out of work. So how are we going to pay to get things fixed? It's concerning."

There is hope this year will not be as bad, but the sheriff has said it could be worse, and that storm surge could be well into the double digits.

