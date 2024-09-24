Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Citrus County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 24, 2024 11:24am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Citrus County Closings:

TAMPA - There are no closings to pass along at this time.

Citrus County Shelters:

For more information on shelters, click here.

Citrus County Sandbags:

According to county officials, all sites will stay open for self-service 24 hours a day, seven days a week while supplies last.

  • Homosassa Recreation Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
  • Bicentennial Park,501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
  • Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City
  • Old Hernando Elementary School, 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando

Sand and bags will be provided. 

Staff will be on-site to help residents during the following hours:

  • Tuesday – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 7: 30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Citrus County Schools:

Citrus County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday. 

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office decided to open shelters starting Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Because some of the schools are used as hurricane shelters, all schools will be closed after the scheduled half-day on Wednesday, September 25.

READ: Gov. Ron DeSantis warns of ‘significant’ storm impacts in Florida

After-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled beginning Wednesday through Friday, September 27.

The YMCA before and after-school programs will follow this schedule as well.

Citrus County more Information:

Click here for more information from Citrus County Emergency Management.

