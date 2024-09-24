Tropical Storm Helene: Citrus County updates & information
Citrus County Closings:
TAMPA - There are no closings to pass along at this time.
Citrus County Shelters:
For more information on shelters, click here.
Citrus County Sandbags:
According to county officials, all sites will stay open for self-service 24 hours a day, seven days a week while supplies last.
- Homosassa Recreation Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
- Bicentennial Park,501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
- Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City
- Old Hernando Elementary School, 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando
Sand and bags will be provided.
Staff will be on-site to help residents during the following hours:
- Tuesday – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday – 7: 30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Citrus County Schools:
Citrus County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office decided to open shelters starting Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Because some of the schools are used as hurricane shelters, all schools will be closed after the scheduled half-day on Wednesday, September 25.
After-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled beginning Wednesday through Friday, September 27.
The YMCA before and after-school programs will follow this schedule as well.
Citrus County more Information:
Click here for more information from Citrus County Emergency Management.
