Cuba faces an energy crisis as the U. S. continues to block oil shipments

The Brief Cuba has exhausted its oil reserves due to strict U.S. embargoes, triggering crippling blackouts across the nation. The Trump administration is aggressively pressuring the socialist regime to reform and demanding the removal of foreign spy technology. While sources say an indictment of Raul Castro is a possibility, it is unconfirmed if this would lead to a direct military capture operation.



What we know:

Cuba’s economy is crippled, and its infrastructure has been crumbling. The nation produces less than half the oil it needs and has officially run out of its reserves.

As a result, Cubans are facing widespread power outages. What little fuel the country produces internally is being diverted to hospitals and other critical needs. For the public, electricity may only be available for 30 to 90 minutes per day. During these brief windows, residents rush to cook and complete chores. Otherwise, they cook with charcoal or wood and sleep outside at night in response to the heat.

A history of conflict

The backstory:

Cuba’s energy grid has been failing for years, a problem masked heavily by its reliance on oil from Venezuela. Following the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, the Trump administration asserted control of the Venezuelan oil industry, cutting off shipments to Cuba. The U.S. then proceeded to block most other foreign oil shipments from entering the island nation.

The goal of this severe restriction is to force the Cuban regime to step aside or substantially reform. Additionally, the U.S. is demanding that Cuba dismantle Chinese and Russian spy technology currently operating within its borders.

The view from Washington

What they're saying:

U.S. officials are making it clear that they do not see a path forward under the current Cuban leadership.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: "It's a broken, non-functional economy, and it's impossible to change it. I wish it were different.... You cannot change the economic trajectory of Cuba as long as the people who are in charge of it, now, are in charge of it."

President Donald Trump previously said that Venezuela was just the first step, signaling that Cuba would be next: "Taking Cuba, I mean, whether I free it, take it, I think I could do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth... I do believe I'll have the honor of having the honor of taking Cuba. That'd be good. That's a big honor."

By the numbers:

100,000: The approximate number of barrels of oil Cuba needs every single day to run its country.

40,000: The maximum number of barrels per day Cuba can produce internally.

94: The age of former dictator Raul Castro, who still wields immense behind-the-scenes clout.

What's next:

Sources tell national media that the U.S. government could soon indict former leader Raul Castro. The charges would likely stem from the 1996 shootdown of civilian aircraft over the Straits of Florida, which killed three Americans and one permanent U.S. resident. Four members of Congress—three from South Florida—have already signed a letter urging the President to move forward with the indictment.

If indicted, the U.S. government could follow up with a military operation to capture Castro, similar to actions taken in Venezuela.

Tampa's Cuban ties

Local perspective:

Tampa has deep historic, cultural, and familial ties to Cuba. In fact, in the 1800s, the Cuban independence movement was famously organized in Tampa. As the U.S. government attempts to free Cuba once again, the embargo is taking a growing, devastating toll on the people of Cuba, deeply impacting local families with loved ones still living in Cuba.

Dig deeper:

For a comprehensive explainer on the backstory of Cuba, the current oppression, crumbling infrastructure, and where this could all lead, watch our in-depth coverage on the FOX Local App. Go to "Original Shows" and click on Money, Power & Politics.