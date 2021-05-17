Darius Rucker to headline Tampa Pig Jig this October

article

Three-time Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is headed for the Bay Area this October. The Tampa Pig Jig just announced he’ll be the headliner for this year's event.

Last year's Pig Jig was canceled. This year, it's the tenth anniversary of the festival, which benefits NephCure Kidney International.

Brett Young, Judah and the Lion, and Wilderado will join Rucker at downtown’s Julian B. Lane Park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, starting at $40.