Dead body found floating in Old Tampa Bay Saturday morning, CPD investigating

Clearwater Police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found floating near the mangroves in Old Tampa Bay.

CPD says the body was located at Cortland Bayside on Saturday morning.

Police say they haven't been able to identify the man yet.

What's next:

The Pinnelas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing, according to CPD.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

