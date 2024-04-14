Dead body found in mangroves, Tampa police investigating

Tampa police detectives recovered a body in the mangroves along the shoreline on W Gandy Blvd on Saturday evening.

Just after 5:45 p.m., officers arrived to the area near AJ Palonis Junior Park.

READ: Wisconsin man charged with murder after woman's leg found at Milwaukee park

A medical examiner is currently working to identify the body. It's unclear how it got there and how long it was in the mangroves. It's also uncertain whether the death is suspicious.

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter