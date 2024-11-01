Deadly hit-and-run closes portion of U.S. 301 in Manatee County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run blocking the southbound side of U.S. 301 in Manatee County.

According to FHP, a vehicle hit a pedestrian early Friday near the intersection with 44th Avenue East, south of Bradenton.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash blocking the southbound side of U.S. 301 in Manatee County.

After the driver took off, an SUV and a motorcycle also hit the victim, FHP said. They both remained at the scene.

Troopers said they're looking for an unknown model Nissan that may be white. Anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers.

Southbound 301 is shut down from 44th Avenue East to 51st Avenue East.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash blocking the southbound side of U.S. 301 in Manatee County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: