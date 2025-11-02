Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash impacting traffic on Fowler Avenue: Tampa police

By
Published  November 2, 2025 11:39am EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A deadly crash is impacting traffic on Fowler Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.
    • Officers responded around 9:23 a.m. and lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, but he later died.
    • The westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are closed and the eastbound is down to one lane.

TAMPA - The westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are closed after a deadly crash on Sunday morning, according to Tampa police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:23 a.m. and lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, but he later died.

The eastbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are down to one lane as the investigation continues.

Drivers are being asked to find other routes.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

TampaTraffic