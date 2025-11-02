Deadly crash impacting traffic on Fowler Avenue: Tampa police

The Brief A deadly crash is impacting traffic on Fowler Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers responded around 9:23 a.m. and lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, but he later died. The westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are closed and the eastbound is down to one lane.



The westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are closed after a deadly crash on Sunday morning, according to Tampa police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:23 a.m. and lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, but he later died.

The eastbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are down to one lane as the investigation continues.

Drivers are being asked to find other routes.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

