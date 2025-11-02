Deadly crash impacting traffic on Fowler Avenue: Tampa police
TAMPA - The westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are closed after a deadly crash on Sunday morning, according to Tampa police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 9:23 a.m. and lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, but he later died.
The eastbound lanes of Fowler Ave. are down to one lane as the investigation continues.
Drivers are being asked to find other routes.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.