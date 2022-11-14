A man dancing on the trailer of an 18-wheeler died after he was knocked off while going under a bridge, Houston police say.

A 25-year-old man died in the crash that occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday along the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street.

According to police, an 18-wheeler driver was traveling southbound when, unknown to him, a man jumped or climbed onto the top of the trailer portion of his vehicle.

Police say the man began dancing and possibly recording himself.

As the 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street bridge, police say the man was struck and knocked off of the trailer onto the freeway.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler was found to not be impaired, and he was questioned and released.

The investigation into the deadly crash continues.