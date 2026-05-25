Tampa man accused of engaging in sexual activity with teen: HCSO

article

The Brief A Tampa man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager. Detectives say Raul Suarez Vergel, 28, recorded the sexual encounters and sent the victim the videos. Vergel was arrested and is facing multiple charges.



A Tampa man has been arrested after deputies say he not only had sex with a teenager but also recorded the act.

Tampa man arrested

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Raul Suarez Vergel, 28, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old since January 2026.

Detectives said he engaged in sexual activity with the victim multiple times throughout May 2026.

Vergel, according to detectives, admitted to recording the encounters and sending the videos to the victim.

Vergel was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful sexual activity with a minor

Unlawful use of two-way communications device

Transmission of harmful material to a minor

Promotion of sexual performance by a child

Solicitation or possession of child pornography

No valid driver’s license

What we don't know:

It is unclear how Vergel met the teenager or if there are other victims.

‘Deeply concerning’

What they're saying:

"The exploitation of a minor is unacceptable and deeply concerning," said Chad Chronister. "Our detectives worked quickly to investigate these allegations and protect the victim from further harm."

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.



