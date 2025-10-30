Deadly motorcycle crash closes portion of southbound lanes of I-75 near Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A portion of I-75 southbound near Wesley Chapel is closed due to a deadly crash.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Land O’Lakes was traveling southbound on I-75 near Wesley Chapel in the outside lane around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.
At the same time, troopers say a 65-year-old Crystal River man was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on I-75 in the center lane.
When the motorcyclist changed lanes just north of County Road 54, he collided with the passenger side of the tractor-trailer, according to FHP.
Post-crash, troopers say the motorcyclist overturned and was struck by the undercarriage of the tractor-trailer.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
FDOT cameras showed cars getting by on the shoulder several hours after the crash.
It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.